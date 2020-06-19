- Advertisement -

Today has been a blessed day for Ace Broadcast journalist and the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah who is celebrating her birthday.

Nana Aba Anamoah just received a brand new registered Range Rover as a birthday gift and her fans can’t get enough of the joy in her.

Also read: Nana Aba Anamoah wants a Mercedes Benz as a birthday gift – Serwaa Amihere reveals

The black Range Rover car brought to Nana Aba Anamoah, has a plate number; GR 2050-20.

In a photo sighted on social media, the ace broadcaster posed in front of her new car decorated with a very big red ribbon taking over the area around the bonnet plus red, love-themed ballons.

Enthusiasts have concluded due to how the balloons and flowers are set, that the Black 2020 Range Rover is from someone she treasures dearly, and vice versa.

The ace broadcaster seems to be having one of the best birthdays ever, as surprises keep trooping in every minute.

Also read: Nana Aba Anamoah threatens to take legal action on anyone who calls her a pimp

Nana Aba Anamoah who turns 42 today is rumored to continues to receive many more gifts and surprises which seem not to end anytime soon, till the day is over.

The screen goddess was brought out of her office to receive her brand new Range Rover at the premises of GHOne TV station today, 19 June and as usual, was just lost for words and could be seen shedding tears of joy.