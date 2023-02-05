Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah gave a slapping reply to Blakk Rasta over his constant attacks on Sarkodie.

The reggae artist has maintained that the managers of the estate of Bob Marley did a poor job by selecting Sarkodie to feature on the “Stir It Up” track.

He went on to describe the rapper’s verse on the track as a “desecration” of the reggae genre.

On the back of that, Blakk Rasta has been releasing a series of tweets aimed at throwing shots at Sarkodie and rubbishing everything he has worked for.

In a fresh tweet that caught the attention of Nana Aba Anamaoah and forced her to reply, Blakk Rasta said Bob Marley wouldn’t have allowed Sarkodie to be featured on the “Stir It Up” track if he were alive.

So @stephenmarley @ziggymarley @JulianMarley @cedellamarley, what’s this new craze of DESECRATING @bobmarley music with these posthumous collaborations? Would Bob have sanctioned this if he was alive today? Remember what he said about his music and @BarryWhite music? Stop this!

Nana Aba Anamaoah sharply told Blakk Rasta to stay in his lane since he did not know better than those who gave the opportunity to Sarkodie.

According to her, Blakk Rasta was speaking out of pain and hatred for Sarkodie, which is why he has been launching a social media attack on him.

The GhOne TV presenter had to go into his English vocabulary arsenal and lash out at Blakk Rasta with jaw-breaking grammar. She wrote:

You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placard you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!

Blakk Rasta has been described by netizens as embittered following his rants after Sarkodie’s latest project with Bob Marley was released.