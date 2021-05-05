Nana Aba joins netizens to ridicule Paul Adom Otchere over his ‘Covid economics’ statement

Paul Adom Otchere has subjected himself to public ridicule following a statement he made whilst addressing the #Fixthecountry campaign that has garnered massive attention.

The Good Evening Ghana host in an attempt to explain the current situation charged the youth (apparently the voice leading the advocacy) to go and read on Covid-economics to get a clearer picture of the economy.

READ ALSO: NPP’s Frank Annor Dompreh describes the #FixTheCountry campaign as ‘nonsense’

According to the seasoned journalist, this new branch of economics studies the result of the covid-19 effect on the economy of the country.

Watch the video below;

Nana Aba Anamoah on social media has questioned Adom Otchere on the Covid economics book he was referring to in his submission in the video above.

She also asked him to share because she’s ignorant of Covid economics and in return will share with him a book she’s writing; ‘how journalists must keep the government on their toes and not in their bed’.

READ ALSO: ‘Open your books and learn’ – Angry Paul Adom Otchere blasts Nana Aba Anamoah

Some netizens have also mocked the broadcaster over his Covid Economics comments. Read some reactions below;

@Obaa_Trend Mr Paul Adom Otchere, pls I can’t find the Covid Economics in my economics book ooo, pls help me

@canttellnow So Paul Adom Otchere says, in countering #fixthecountrynow, that a populace with about 60% literacy rate to go read economics? What’s bawumia’s job then, so we gave them power just to learn how to do his job for him? He don’t make things free and request repayment.