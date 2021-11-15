- Advertisement -

The acting General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has disclosed how blogger, Journalist Albert was exposed as a troll and cyberbully when he turned up at the TV station to audition for the ‘Next TV Star’ reality show.

Since Sunday, the blogger has been trending on social media for the wrong reasons after Nana Aba, alongside Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere chastised, humiliated and walked him out of the studios over his Twitter comments about them and many others in the past.

Journalist Albert’s tweets were retrieved and read to him after he claimed to be a blogger who “writes facts”. But his factually inaccurate remarks on social media platforms were exposed as he could not defend himself when questioned about his tweets.

Many have suggested that Nana Aba and her colleagues set up the gentleman to have their revenge on him when he came to audition for the reality show, a claim she has refutedly vehemently.

The broadcaster explained that although Journalist Albert has been a troll on the bird app, that was unknown to them until he was snitched on by those who saw him “busily deleting” old tweets.

In a now-deleted tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah gave details of how he was reported and investigated even before getting the opportunity to face the three ladies acting as judges.

She wrote: “1. He was at the audition with over, 200 people.

2. Some of the people at the audition reported him via DM. A few saw him busily deleting tweets.

3. Our team investigated & noticed the constant abuse on his page.

4. No one called him a thief,” she concluded.

Following the contentious encounter, many have criticised the three media personalities for what they describe as their unethical and unprofessional approach in dealing with the young man.

Others even described them as hypocrites for being cold with the blogger whiles they’re equally guilty of trolling high profile personalities in the country.