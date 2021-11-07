- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, has recounted how her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, got emotionally broken by sexual claims made against her by Abena Korkor.

She disclosed this while responding to an unqualified apology Abena Korkor rendered to her on United Showbiz last night when she appeared as a guest.

SEE ALSO: Emotional moment as Abena Korkor apologises to Nana Aba Anamoah on UTV over ‘false accusations’

Abena Korkor, among many claims, had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu, have been sleeping with GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere.

She had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah and even added that she procures young ladies for big men to have sex with.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that Serwaa Amihere was distraught by the unfounded allegations that dominated social media for weeks.

The ace media personality said she was not that worried about the lies peddles against her but was more concerned for her mentee.

SEE ALSO: Lovely moment Abena Korkor and Nana Aba Anamoah hugged each other after finally making peace [Video]

Nana Aba Anamoah further recalled how Serwaa Amihere was shattered and cried for weeks because of the unfounded allegations.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah says she has nothing against Abena Korkor after the latter apologised to her on United Showbiz.

Abena Korkor’s apology on Saturday’s programme followed recent disparaging remarks she made against Nana Aba Anamoah and her protégé Serwaa Amihere.