Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah’s congratulatory message to Tracey Boakye after the actress announced the birth of her baby boy has raised eyebrows.

The mother-of-two broke the news to her 2.6m followers on Instagram when she shared maternity photos of her beaming with smiles as she flaunted her huge baby bump.

The photos also captured Tracey’s husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who looked elated about the pregnancy as he kissed and cradled her belly.

Nana Aba appeared to be the first person to congratulate Tracey on her safe delivery after she shared the news with her fans.

“Congratulations love,” the GHOne TV General manager took to the comments section write.

Frank-Badu-Ntiamoah-and-Tracey-Boakye

Netizens expressed shock over Nana Aba’s message as they never anticipated she would rush to Tracey’s page to congratulate her due to her association with the ‘Mafia Gang’, which comprises Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger.

As many of you may know, Afia launched a scathing attack on Nana Aba sometime in 2021 for allegedly speaking ill of her close friends, including Serwaa Amihere, and since then the two do not see eye to eye.

Nana Aba had also emphatically stated in an interview with Accra FM that Afia Schwar is not her friend. The statement sent out a signal that she may also have severed acquaintances with people associated with Afia.

This has raised questions about when exactly Nana Aba Anamoah became friends with Tracey and decided to congratulate her on her newborn.