Nana Acheampong reacts to Daddy Lumba’s death for the first time

By Mzta Churchill

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Nana Acheampong has finally reacted to the death of his once-upon-a-time Lumba Brother, Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

One question netizens asked was the whereabouts of the legendary musician following the sudden demise of his once-upon-a-time best friend.

In videos that circulated across social media platforms, loved ones, ranging from top politicians, business tycoons, and the everyday Ghanaian were captured, however, Nana Acheampong was nowhere to be found.

In a Facebook post, Nana Acheapong reacted to Daddy Lumba’s death, hinting that plans are far advanced towards the release of a tribute song for the late musician dubbed “Due, K Fosu”.

In the lengthy Facebook post, Nana Acheampong eulogized Daddy Lumba, stating that he is a man of substance.

“A tribute song to Daddy Lumba drops on Thursday 21st August 2025, Due! K Fosu “, Nana Acheampong hinted at.

He added that, in the realm of Ghanaian music, few names shine as brightly as my brother. A trailblazer, an icon, a legend. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled. But as we mourn his departure, we also celebrate his life, his music, his enduring legacy. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Kojo Fosu with a soul-stirring song that captures the essence of our bond and the impact of his music on generations”.

