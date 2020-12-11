Nana Addo appoints Transition team ahead of his 2nd term as President

The current and president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has released a list of some 15 members as his transition team.

This was released in a statement from the communication team from the Jubilee House which happens to be the seat pf parliament.

The full Statement released reads:

“PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO APPOINTS TRANSITION TEAM

The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another. Within twenty-four (24) hours of the declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the President shall constitute the membership of the Transition Team.

Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

In accordance with this, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following his re-election, has designated fifteen (15) persons to serve as members of the Transition Team. They are:

Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff at the Office of the President) — Chairperson Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) — Member Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General) — Member Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) — Member Hon. Ambrose Dery (Minister for Interior) — Member Hon. Dominic Nitiwul (Minister for Defence) — Member Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) — Member Hon. Hajia Anna Mahama (Minister for Local Gov’t and Rural Dev’t) — Member Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security) — Member Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service) — Member Hon. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) — Member Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission) — Member Mrs. Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet) — Member Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) — Member Mr. Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President) — Member

Eugene Arhin Director of Communications Office of the President

