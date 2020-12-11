Home News Nana Addo appoints Transition team ahead of his 2nd term as President

The current and president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has released a list of some 15 members as his transition team.

This was released in a statement from the communication team from the Jubilee House which happens to be the seat pf parliament.

The full Statement released reads:

“PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO APPOINTS TRANSITION TEAM

The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another. Within twenty-four (24) hours of the declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the President shall constitute the membership of the Transition Team.

Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

In accordance with this, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following his re-election, has designated fifteen (15) persons to serve as members of the Transition Team. They are:

  1. Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff at the Office of the President) — Chairperson
  2. Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) — Member
  3. Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General) — Member
  4. Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) — Member
  5. Hon. Ambrose Dery (Minister for Interior) — Member
  6. Hon. Dominic Nitiwul (Minister for Defence) — Member
  7. Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) — Member
  8. Hon. Hajia Anna Mahama (Minister for Local Gov’t and Rural Dev’t) — Member
  9. Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security) — Member
  10. Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service) — Member
  11. Hon. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) — Member
  12. Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission) — Member
  13. Mrs. Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet) — Member
  14. Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) — Member
  15. Mr. Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President) — Member

Eugene Arhin Director of Communications Office of the President

