Nana Addo appoints Transition team ahead of his 2nd term as President

The current and president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has released a list of some 15 members as his transition team.
This was released in a statement from the communication team from the Jubilee House which happens to be the seat pf parliament.
The full Statement released reads:
“PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO APPOINTS TRANSITION TEAM
The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another. Within twenty-four (24) hours of the declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the President shall constitute the membership of the Transition Team.
Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”
In accordance with this, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following his re-election, has designated fifteen (15) persons to serve as members of the Transition Team. They are:
- Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff at the Office of the President) — Chairperson
- Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) — Member
- Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General) — Member
- Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) — Member
- Hon. Ambrose Dery (Minister for Interior) — Member
- Hon. Dominic Nitiwul (Minister for Defence) — Member
- Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) — Member
- Hon. Hajia Anna Mahama (Minister for Local Gov’t and Rural Dev’t) — Member
- Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security) — Member
- Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service) — Member
- Hon. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) — Member
- Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission) — Member
- Mrs. Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet) — Member
- Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) — Member
- Mr. Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President) — Member
Eugene Arhin Director of Communications Office of the President
