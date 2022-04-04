- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has once again revealed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is back to renting his luxurious private jet again.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the President flew to the United States of America and the United Kingdom on an expensive private plane.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed his disbelief in a Facebook post, saying that for a country with a troubled economy, it’s astounding that the President continues to waste the government’s resources on his travels across the world.

According to the North Tongu legislator, it is concerning that a government that purports to be saving costs will subject the country to such spending.

“One wonders how the presidency can enforce its recent prohibition on ministerial international travels with this horrible example from the President by attending events at enormous cost to the taxpayer that cannot be classified as important,” Okudzeto Ablakwa remarked.

Read his full post below:

Okudzeto Ablakwa post

Okudzeto Ablakwa post 1