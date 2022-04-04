type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNana Addo goes back to rent $18,000 private jet - Okudzeto Ablakwa
News

Nana Addo goes back to rent $18,000 private jet – Okudzeto Ablakwa

By Qwame Benedict
Grid images of Nana Addo, private jet interior and Okudzeto Ablakwa
Nana Addo and Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has once again revealed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is back to renting his luxurious private jet again.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the President flew to the United States of America and the United Kingdom on an expensive private plane.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed his disbelief in a Facebook post, saying that for a country with a troubled economy, it’s astounding that the President continues to waste the government’s resources on his travels across the world.

According to the North Tongu legislator, it is concerning that a government that purports to be saving costs will subject the country to such spending.

“One wonders how the presidency can enforce its recent prohibition on ministerial international travels with this horrible example from the President by attending events at enormous cost to the taxpayer that cannot be classified as important,” Okudzeto Ablakwa remarked.

Read his full post below:

Okudzeto Ablakwa post
Okudzeto Ablakwa post 1
Okudzeto Ablakwa post 2

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 4, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News