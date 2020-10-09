type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nana Addo behaves like Asempa FM; all he knows how to do...
Entertainment

Nana Addo behaves like Asempa FM; all he knows how to do is talk – A Plus

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Nana Addo behaves like Asempa FM; all he knows how to do is talk - A Plus
Nana Akuffo Addo-A-Plus
- Advertisement -

Musician turned politician Kwame A Plus has likened the President of the country Nana Akuffo Addo to Accra-based Asempa FM under the Multimedia group saying they only talk.

Many would remember that in the build up to the 2016 elections, A Plus openly decleared his support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo stating that he is the best man to take Ghana to the promise land.

But ever since the President assumed power A-Plus has been one of the people who has been bashing him for deceiving Ghanaians win a lot of promises to vote for him in the elections.

In his latest attack on the President, A-Plus who is the founder and leader of The People’s Project (TPP) stated that all the president knows how to do best is to talk without working just like Asempa FM.

He went on to say that Nana Akufo is just taking delight in commissioning street lights, toilets, and other unnecessary stuff just to get votes from the gullible electorates because we are in an election year.

“President who leaves office, spends taxpayers money on fuel just to commission streetlights. Is that one too a president? In 2016, I wrote an article that Nana Addo is not ordinary and he is not for ordinary people. Please it is not true. He is very ordinary or even worse than all the presidents we have had. He was our last hope. We believed him”.

We said John Mahama’s infrastructure achievement (airport, Tema port, Kasoa interchange circle interchange, UGMC, Military Hospital in Kumasi, Kejetia Market, Kumasi Rattray Park, Ridge Hospita, just to mention a few) was useless. Today you are proud to add toilet and streetlights to your achievements because building toilet helps to end open dedication. Shfm!!!! We thought he was coming to do something different – he is just a disappointment.

He is like Asempa 94.7 fm – all talk all day!!! I know for a fact that he won’t be surprised if he should lose the election. He has seen people cheering him up more than this but still lost the election. Akufo Addo is experienced in loosing than winning. “Onable wawi.” In Liwin’s voice”.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News