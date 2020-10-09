Nana Addo behaves like Asempa FM; all he knows how to do is talk – A Plus

- Advertisement -

Musician turned politician Kwame A Plus has likened the President of the country Nana Akuffo Addo to Accra-based Asempa FM under the Multimedia group saying they only talk.

Many would remember that in the build up to the 2016 elections, A Plus openly decleared his support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo stating that he is the best man to take Ghana to the promise land.

But ever since the President assumed power A-Plus has been one of the people who has been bashing him for deceiving Ghanaians win a lot of promises to vote for him in the elections.

In his latest attack on the President, A-Plus who is the founder and leader of The People’s Project (TPP) stated that all the president knows how to do best is to talk without working just like Asempa FM.

He went on to say that Nana Akufo is just taking delight in commissioning street lights, toilets, and other unnecessary stuff just to get votes from the gullible electorates because we are in an election year.

“President who leaves office, spends taxpayers money on fuel just to commission streetlights. Is that one too a president? In 2016, I wrote an article that Nana Addo is not ordinary and he is not for ordinary people. Please it is not true. He is very ordinary or even worse than all the presidents we have had. He was our last hope. We believed him”.

We said John Mahama’s infrastructure achievement (airport, Tema port, Kasoa interchange circle interchange, UGMC, Military Hospital in Kumasi, Kejetia Market, Kumasi Rattray Park, Ridge Hospita, just to mention a few) was useless. Today you are proud to add toilet and streetlights to your achievements because building toilet helps to end open dedication. Shfm!!!! We thought he was coming to do something different – he is just a disappointment.

He is like Asempa 94.7 fm – all talk all day!!! I know for a fact that he won’t be surprised if he should lose the election. He has seen people cheering him up more than this but still lost the election. Akufo Addo is experienced in loosing than winning. “Onable wawi.” In Liwin’s voice”.