Sarkodie has finally addressed viral reports that he has endorsed President Akufo-Addo for a second term via his new song titled ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene.

In a tweet, Micheal Owusu Addo, otherwise known as Sarkodie replied to a tweet by Nana Addo where he was praising and showing much appreciation to the rapper for his endorsement.

Sarkodie, in his reply to Nana’s tweet, affirmed that his song ‘Happy Day’ which is fast gaining massive airplay is not by any means a political song or an endorsement for the NPP.

Replying to Akufo-Addo’s reaction, Sarkodie indicated that Akufo-Addo is capitalizing on the song to do his campaign; thus ‘taking advantage to chew Christmas chicken’.

Giving more explanations to the lyrics mistaken for political words, King Sark disclosed that the denotation to ‘aban’ literally meaning government is meant for all but not for one political party,

In a subtle manner, the rapper big up John Mahama as a way of bringing him to the picture to make his claims that the ‘Happy Day’ song is apolitical solid.

However, President Akufo-Addo has deleted his tweet praising the rap King, Sarkodie over his endorsement for another term in office after he[Sark] warned him not to use his song for campaign.

Meanwhile, unhappy Kuami Eugene has come to express his disappointment in Sarkodie. According to him, he had no idea there is a second verse where Sarkodie will be endorsing Nana Addo for his second term in office.

In an interview with MzGee, Rockstar Kuami Eugene claims the verse Sarkodie sent him to listen to and compose his part of the song did not have the endorsement verse.

Adding that he is worried about what Sarkodie has done because the political endorsement will affect his career because he is not yet ready to come out to support any political party.

“Sarkodie only sent me the first verse of his rap which did not contain the endorsement for Nana Addo to aid me to do the chorus.

“It was only at the video shoot that we got to know of the second verse. We confronted Sark’s management, and they denied doing the song as an endorsement for Nana Addo.”

“I am uncomfortable, I still don’t know Sarkodie’s motive for the song. The endorsement will have an effect on my career. I wasn’t ready to vouch for any political party openly. I know it will not end here” – Kuami Eugene told MzGee.