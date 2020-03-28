- Advertisement -

His excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the president of Ghana has announced a special fund, COVID-19 fund set up to hell Fight the virus and provide relief to victims.

Already, the COVID-19 fund has received its first donations from the president of Ghana Himself.

Nana Addo has donated his 3 months salary to the fund and has called on willing Ghanaians to also contribute to the fund.

From April, May to June 2020, the salary to be earned by the president has been donated to the COVID-19 fund.

The president made the announcement on Friday, 27th March during a presidential address on Coronavirus.

He announced the partial lockdown for some selected cities and towns in Ghana. Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi are the main cities to be locked down for the next 2 weeks starting from 31st March 2020.