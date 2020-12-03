List of all the deplorable roads fixed by the NPP government since assuming power in 2017 (Video)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lead by His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo assumed office on 7th January 2017 after a massive vote of confidence in the December 2016 elections beating former president John Dramani Mahama of the NDC by one million votes.

The Nana Addo government since then has introduced policies like one district, one factory, planting for food and jobs, Nation-builders Corps (NABCO), and the much talked about free SHS which has benefited almost every Ghanaian household since its introduction in September 2017.

However, the deplorable state of our roads isn’t a subject we can overlook or push under the carpet since then-candidate Akufo Addo and the NPP in their 2016 manifesto made a lot of promises to fix the roads should Ghanaians give them power in 2016 touting the circle “Dubai” interchange by former president John Mahama as a waste of money.

In 2019, Nana Addo promised Ghanaians 2020 was going to be the year of roads and he has fulfilled that promise.

The roads and highways minister Honorable Kwesi Amoako Attah has since 2020 made great investments which have yielded massive improvements in the state of our Ghanaian roads today.

An investment that has seen great economic boost making better the livelihoods of many Ghanaians across the sixteen regions of Ghana, from Greater Accra to the Savannah, Bono, Oti, and the upper East region just to mention a few.

The Amanshie road in the Western region which was a near-death trap has witnessed massive reconstruction making it possible for vehicles and pedestrians alike to feel safe whenever plying that root. Also, the Hohoe town roads which were in a bad state for more than ten years have become something to write home about.

The Adaklu Waya and Pito Junction Woraso roads in the Bono East have seen major improvements. In the Eastern region, the massive investments on the Tenkon Amanfrom and Oseim Begoro roads will be difficult to escape the eye even when one is blind.

We can still talk about the Gambaga town roads, Wa-Han and Guonu-tata roads in the Upper West region that have benefited from good leadership. The Daboya Makarigu road in the Savannah region has become a thing of great beauty. We can’t ignore the splendid makeover of township roads such as the Berekum town road and, Asante Mampong.

Other roads worth mentioning include the Hohoe-Jasikan, Sehwi- Wiaso, Aviation town roads, Aborlebu town roads have all experienced great improvements with asphalt. The Doninga and Garu bridges have been reconstructed making it safer for the town folks.

The Tema motorway interchange and the newly built Pokuase interchange speak volumes of the commitment of the government to improve our road networks not forgetting the Cape Coast Twifo Praso road which has earned the NPP government a lot of praise on the lips of many Ghanaians.

With all these evident enough for all to see, governments committed to improving the state of our roads as promised in their 2016 manifesto can’t be questioned.