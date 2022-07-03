type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNana Addo's government's IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam...
News

Nana Addo’s government’s IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam Ghanaians

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Addo and ministers on IMF
Nana Addo and ministers
- Advertisement -

Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo, a development economist, claims that the government’s plan to request a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is purely a political ploy and not an actual effort to save the economy from impending collapse.

He believes that the government of President Akufo-Addo is using the IMF as an easy scapegoat because its economic policies aren’t working to strengthen the economy.

“The decision to go to IMF is a political strategy and not a genuine intention to seek help.

Government is not seeking the IMF’s help in order to achieve fiscal consolidation. Here is the bottom line.

Government‘s flagship programs apart from being revenue sinks are dysfunctional and under-performing. Free SHS is on life-support and government has openly expressed a desire to review it.

Also Read: Here are the main reasons why Ghana is seeking a new IMF bailout program

Organized labour has indicated the intention to strike for improved wages. Unemployment is high. Government is not hiring. Government is unable to generate stable and meaningful jobs. Government cannot pay fertilizer and input suppliers so subsidy programs under the planting for food and jobs are failing and farmers are desperate.

Government is plotting to use the IMF as a scapegoat. It wants to blame the IMF for not employing, for ending fertilizer and input subsidies, for stopping free SHS and freezing wage increment. Right from day one this government has always found a way to scam Ghanaians,” he argued.

After significant deliberation, the government has decided to enlist the IMF’s assistance in order to address its balance of payment problems.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 3, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News