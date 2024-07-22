Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has joined the many citizens crying out loud that things are hard in the country under the leadership of President Nana Addo.

According to him, the hardship in the country is not limited to some people but to everyone staying or living in the country.

During a walk with Former president John Dramani Mahama dubbed Get Fit and Ready walk he mentioned that times are hard in Ghana but the current government are not doing anything about it.

Performing his ‘I want to see you my father’ hit song, he chipped in the statement about the country’s current state under Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia.

“Akuffo Addo, Everything is hard and Ghanaians are suffering,” he said during his performance.

The musician endorsed John Mahama urging him to make sure he wins power come December 7 and restore the country to its glory days.

Ghana will be going to the polls come December 7, 2024, to elect a new President to run the affairs of the country from January 7, 2025, for the next 4 years.

Despite several political parties in the country, the battle for the presidency is between the current party in power which is the NPP and the major opposition party thus the NDC.