Nana Addo and Hopeson Adorye staged my robbery in Ghana – Alleged side chic of Nana Addo (VIDEO)

A Ghanaian based in Canada identified as Evelyn Adu but known popularly as Serwaa Broni has accused the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Hopeson Adorye of robbing her.

According to the lady in a video sighted on social media, she is a friend of the President and they’ve both met at different locations all on the order of Nana Addo.

She explained that one time she had the privilege of joining the Presidential Falcon to Kumasi for a funeral together with Nana Addo and took some pictures whiles on the plane.

Serwaa added that she posted the photos on Facebook which generated a lot of issues with the President forcing her to delete the photos.

The alleged side chic of the President continued that after that incident she flew back to Canada but was still in communication with the President who wanted her to return to Ghana so they could meet.

She finally decided to come to Ghana and informed the President about it but he also told her he was travelling to Russia but would leave everything in the hands of Hopeson Adorye.

Looking at how the President was mounting pressure on her coming down, she suspected that he might be up to something so she discussed with her detective friend who adviced her not to meet up with the President or Hopeson Adorye.

Despite attempt to dodge Hopeson on her arrival at the airport he still saw her and took her to Golden Tulip Hotel where they had booked a room for her.

Days later, she planned on travelling to Togo with another person together with the driver Hopeson provided for her.

On their way they got robbed few meters away from the Central University by three armed men who took away their belongings and money.

After reporting the incident at a nearby Police Station, they returned to their hotel to reliase that someone has come into the room and has tempered with their laptop.

Watch the full video below:

Serwaa Broni stated that after joining dots together she came to conclusion that her robbery was orchasted by the President and Hopeson Adorye.

She revealed CCTV footage from the hotel revealed that it was Hopeson Adorye that entered her hotel room whilst they were been robbed by the alleged robbers who from her checks showed are National Security.