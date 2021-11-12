“Nana Addo lacks the ideas to create jobs” – John Mahama fumes

- Advertisement -

Former president and current NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has hit hard at Nana Addo once again following the finance minister’s revelation that the government’s pay roll is full.

Speaking in a forum in Accra, John Mahama stated that how tens of thousands of disgruntled and anxious young men and women were running helter-skelter and standing under the scorching sun to apply for very limited positions in security agencies, as recently seen is deeply disturbing.

He went on to challenge Akufo Addo and the finance minister that the public sector still has a number of human resource vacancies that needs to be filled.

John Mahama additionally stated that ruling NPP government lacks the ability to create jobs but NDC has a plan in creating jobs when voted back into power in 2024.

He said;

“I disagree with the oft-repeated position that the public sector is full and has no room for more people. The Human Resource Gap (HR Gap) study we conducted on the public sector last year, revealed gaping shortages in specific segments of the public sector,”

“The Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service have human resource gaps of almost 100,000 (98,650 actual) and more than 70,000 (76,795 actual) respectively. Similar gaps were also identified in the security services: Ghana Police Service – 35,020, Ghana National Fire Service – 30,136, Ghana Immigration Service – 3,522, and Ghana Prison Service – 7,925,”

“The time has come for the government to bite the bullet and take the bull by the horn. Many of these sectors can be made self-financing to improve the capacity to employ, once they are allowed to use portions of their Internally Generated Funds instead of depending solely on the consolidated fund.”

“The NDC’s one million (Edwumapa) Jobs Creation Plan, the free TVET, and National Apprenticeship Programme as contained in our manifesto are still relevant and available for this government to draw on for implementation. If well implemented, we can create an average of 250,000 jobs every year for the youth of Ghana,”