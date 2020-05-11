COVID-19: Nana Addo outlines immune system booster remedies for Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 9th nation’s address on COVID-19 yesterday 10th May 2020 advised Ghanaians to eat local foods with the aim of boosting their immune systems against Coronavirus.

He mentioned foods, such as oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms as perfect remedies for boosting our immune system.

In the President’s speech, he said; “It is critical that I raise one significant side of the fight against this virus, which has not been given enough emphasis but has to do with the change in attitude that will impact our lifestyles.”.

“That has to be one of the permanent legacies of the pandemic. We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness, and exercise, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus.

For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E. Fortunately for us, in Ghana, all of these can be found in many of our foods, such as oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms.

Following a good diet, patronising our healthy foods, exercising regularly, ensuring our personal hygiene, and improving our lifestyle habits should become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems, and help us in the fight against the pandemic.”