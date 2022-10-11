Nana Addo presented with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Sorbonne

- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo has been presented with an honorary degree from the Univerity of Sorbonne in Paris-France.

Sorbonne University commended President Akufo-Addo for his efforts to promote democracy in Ghana, peace in West Africa, free senior high school education for all Ghanaian students, and COVID-19 prevention.

Nana Akufo has since become the 4th person to be honoured by the Univerity of Sorbonne with notable mentions to Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen, and Nelson Mandela as Sorbonne University Honorary Doctorates.

Despite this being a piece of good news, the comments under the photos captured from the event speak otherwise.

Vital Yeboah – This is the more reason why we will be backwards forever. The whites always want us to be lagging behind. They are very aware of the abysmal performance of our President yet chose to celebrate mediocrety to further empoverish us. The real gains of our democracy can only be told by the citizens.

Evans Amankrah – Eiii for what democracy in Ghana, we still remember the death of 8 people who died during the election by the hooligans, the death of Amed Suale, mother serpent of corruption and many more

OneGeneral Saint Malik – This very award given to our president clearly shows that the West never wants African development. Under the leadership of this man democracy in Ghana has sunk so low

Hanan-Confidence Abdul – The Mother Serpent of Corruption. The Kingpin of Galamsey. The Icon of Classic Failure. The Loamy Soil for Corruption.

Adam Muhammed – It seems to me, our president probably never have to work for anything. That perhaps may explained why he’s less appreciative of our sufferings despite how much we work

Abuhassan Seidu – My goodness! Ohhh well, the school didn’t ask we Ghanaians to give our story. They don’t know landlord is also a galamsey strategist.