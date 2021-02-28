Nana Addo disappoint Homos, says Homosexuality will never be legalized

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwah has reiterated same sex marriage will not be legalized in Ghana under his watch as the president of the west African nation.

This will finally lay to rest the most discussed subject in recent weeks as the LGBTQI community and their advocates have been left disappointed after the president coming clear on the subject matter.

Many people had apparently called on the president to speak on the issue which had dominated a whole lot of debate and discussions about the country giving recognition to the LGBTQI.

The president addressing audience at the installation of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, [February 27, 2021], reiterated his long held position on the subject of the LGBTQI.



“I have said this before, let me in conclusion stress again, that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal, that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana, it will never happen in my time as President. “Let me repeat, it will never happen in my time as President,” He stressed.

It will be recalled in 2017 when the president was sworn in after he was elected in the 2016 general elections, the issue of the LGBTQI was a subject which trended while many demanded to know the stance of the new president. The President then stated categorically that he is not for it.

Fast forward after some few months, the President granted an interview with international cable news network Aljezeera and when asked about the issue of the LGBTQI and his country’s position, he sounded very diplomatic which seemed to suggest the by many views that their rights must be respected according the president.

This actually left a mark in the minds of many Ghanaians that the Akufo- Adddo led government may probably legalize homosexuality in Ghana because his response in that famous interview but the president has come clearer this time which will put an end to the LGBTQI subject for now.