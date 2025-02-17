Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has called out former President Nana Addo for deceiving him.

The preacher in during Church service mentioned that he had been scammed by the former President who promised to build him a church but years after his promise he has yet to fulfil that promise.

According to the preacher he had been scammed by the former President because he was sitting at his place when the President visited his church and in their presence promised to build him a church.

He went ahead and stated that Nana Addo was a wicked person who ignored him since becoming president up until he left the seat.

“Akufo-Addo came to promise me that he would build my church for me, but he failed to build the church. The former President is a wicked man because he was in power for eight years and did not build my church for me as promised.

President John Dramani Mahama is a good man with a good heart. I am always saddened that we did not know this in the past, and we spoke against him and condemned him because of what Chairman Wontumi and others told me. Chairman Wontumi is a liar because the things he said about President Mahama made me not like him, not knowing he was telling lies. I realized he was a liar when he lied about me,” he said.

Watch the video below: