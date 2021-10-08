Official: Prez Nana Addo swears in Dampare as substantive IGP

- Advertisement -

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The swearing-in and confirmation ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Dr. Dampare, until today, was acting as the IGP for the last two months, having been promoted from his previous role as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Present at the short ceremony were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, high-ranking officers of the Police Service, and other dignitaries.

With about 30 years of active service, he unusually rose from the rank of constable to the current portfolio.

President Akufo-Addo some weeks ago expressed confidence in the IGP and promised to provide the needed support for him to succeed as IGP.

COP Dampare, 51, is Ghana’s 23rd IGP. He is also the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.