type here...
GhPageNewsOfficial: Prez Nana Addo swears in Dampare as substantive IGP
News

Official: Prez Nana Addo swears in Dampare as substantive IGP

By Kweku Derrick
President Akufo Addo and Dampare
- Advertisement -

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The swearing-in and confirmation ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Dr. Dampare, until today, was acting as the IGP for the last two months, having been promoted from his previous role as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Present at the short ceremony were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, high-ranking officers of the Police Service, and other dignitaries.

With about 30 years of active service, he unusually rose from the rank of constable to the current portfolio.

President Akufo-Addo some weeks ago expressed confidence in the IGP and promised to provide the needed support for him to succeed as IGP.

COP Dampare, 51, is Ghana’s 23rd IGP. He is also the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 8, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
3.2mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News