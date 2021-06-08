- Advertisement -

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Minister for Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to “explore the possibility” of having Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.

The President made this known after the England star paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Monday.

Photos of the meeting were posted on the President’s official Facebook page along with a brief statement which read:

“On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency”

“Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars,” the President said.

Hudson-Odoi also gifted Nana Akuffo-Addo with his autographed jersey during the meeting.

The Champions League winner has already been capped three times for England but FIFA’s new rules allow players who have not played more than three senior matches for their country before they turn 21 to switch nationality.

See more photos below.