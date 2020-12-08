- Advertisement -

New photo sighted on social media shows that statue of current President Nana Akufo-Addo’s which is located around the West Hills Mall in Accra has fallen to the ground.

The statue popped up on social media some few days to the general elections and it sparked a lot of conversations with some netizens even making fun of it.

From the images sighted on social media after the photos surfaced, Nana Addo is seen wearing a sunglass pointing out his 4 fingers to depict his ‘4more4nana’ campaign mantra.

In a new twist to the story the statue has been pushed down and some people believe it was done by some sympatizers of the NDC.

