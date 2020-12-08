type here...
Nana Addo’s statue that surfaced days ago found face down

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Addo viral statue pulled down few hours to election results declaration
Nana Akufo Addo
New photo sighted on social media shows that statue of current President Nana Akufo-Addo’s which is located around the West Hills Mall in Accra has fallen to the ground.

The statue popped up on social media some few days to the general elections and it sparked a lot of conversations with some netizens even making fun of it.

From the images sighted on social media after the photos surfaced, Nana Addo is seen wearing a sunglass pointing out his 4 fingers to depict his ‘4more4nana’ campaign mantra.

See image below:

Nana-Addo
Nana-Addo

In a new twist to the story the statue has been pushed down and some people believe it was done by some sympatizers of the NDC.

See the new photos below:

Nana Addo statue

Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

News Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Ledzokuku MP Dr. Okoe Boye in a street fight with residents

News RASHAD -
There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Military man meets his untimely death on his way for election duties

News Qwame Benedict -
A military man and an okada rider have met their untimely death in Accra after a vehicle run over them. According to an eye...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

#Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

News Qwame Benedict -
A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for...
Read more

John Dumelo trails Maa Lydia in provisional results for Ayawaso West Wuogon

News Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Maa Lydia Seyram Alhassan has leaped ahead of John Dumelo in the race to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as the...
Read more
Load more
