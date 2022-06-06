- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has finally broken silence on her divorce saga that has been lingering in the media for some time now.

According to pained Nana Agradaa in a fresh self-made video that has received massive engagements on the internet as a lot of her denies are currently in a jubilation mood.

For some time now, Nana Agradaa’s husband has been missing in action in her life after the former fetish priestess openly gave her life to Jesus.

Many people expected Nana Agradaa and her husband to work together to win more souls for Christ because the man was already in the ministry of God before Nana Agradaa joined him.

But unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned because Nana Agradaa’s husband left the scene for reasons best known to him.

As disclosed by Nana Agradaa, her spiritual father is the cause of her break up with her husband.

She further accused her spiritual father of using her husband for his own personal gains and that’s the sole reason he doesn’t want him to get near to her because she will expose him.

In the video, Nana Agradaa also expressed her loathe for the spiritual father who has now become a thorn in the flesh for her because he has wrecked her marriage.

Nana Agradaa also advised Ghanaians to be very wary of their spiritual fathers because most of them are very greedy and evil.

Screeching Nana Agradaa also threatened to lash the spiritual father where ever they meet in the future because he’s the one who has banned her husband from entering her church.

Ever since Nana Agradaa gave her life to Christ, there has never been peace because she’s always beefing people left-right-centre.

We hope she retires from the needlessly fighting very soon because it’s not worth it.