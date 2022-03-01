- Advertisement -

Another exposé has rocked the camp of Reverend Francis Antwi, popularly known as Rev Obofour, with damning allegations made against the pastor in a video making rounds on social media.

In this new video, Evangelist Patricia Oduro, aka Nana Agradaa, is heard heaping insults on the Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel.

During her angry tirade, the repented fetish priestess alleged that Rev Obofour who is highly revered in society is adulterous and doesn’t deserve to be recognised as a pastor.

According to her, despite Rev Obofour being married to Ciara Antwi (Bofowaa), he also sleeps with his wife’s biological sister – an abominable act he must bow his head in shame about.

The trigger for this blistering allegation from Nana Agradaa comes after Rev. Obofour bragged about tending to his farm 30-acre farm in the Eastern Region with a Lexus LX 570 a few days back.

In a video uploaded to social media, Rev. Obofour described the luxury SUV as his ‘Bush Car’, subtly mocking Nana Agradaa who drives a similar automobile she recently acquired.

A furious Nana Agradaa in the self-recorded video did not mince words as she took Rev Obofour to the cleaners for indirectly throwing shade at her.

Rev. Obofour’s remark comes as no surprise as he has an impressive collection of luxurious vehicles lined up in his garage.

He’s considered one of the richest pastors and businessmen in Ghana whose love for opulence is unrivalled.

The flamboyant preacher owns two television stations and many houses in the real estate industry.