Nana Agradaa accuses Slim Buster of raping a 4-year-old baby in the UK

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa and Slim Buster
Former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, has made staggering new allegations against Slim Buster amid their feud.

She had previously accused the veteran musician cum dancer of being homosexual after he granted an interview with Amankrado – one of her former allies – where he made some remarks about Agradaa that supposedly didn’t sit well with her.

Following this, Nana Agradaa launched a scathy attack on Slim Buster, coupled with unsubstantiated claims, and warned him to stay away from matters concerning her.

It’s against this background that Agradaa has come out with yet another mind-blowing allegation that Slim Buster whose real name is Ebenezer Asare has been arrested in the UK for raping a 4-year-old child.

She broadcast these claims live on her television station, Today’s TV, alleging that the singer hid behind his fame to commit this grievous act which has left the victim in critical condition.

According to Agradaa, this happened because Slim Buster could not control his libido after women began to distance themselves from him because he was gay and preferred to have sex with them through an unnatural canal.

Watch the video below

She continued to claim that Slim Buster is in the hands of the UK Police assisting with investigations whilst the Ghana artists’ community in the UK are doing everything possible for his release.

    Source:GHPage

