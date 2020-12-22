- Advertisement -

Fetish Priestess Nana Agradaa has thrown a fresh shot at the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Ministry, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Unknown to us why Nana Agradaa detests Safo Kantanka, she on live TV on her Talking Point show came at him real hard and wild.

According to Nana Agradaa born Patricia Asieduaa, she can’t fathom why Apostle Safo parades himself as God just because he invents ‘toy’ cars and the likes.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo lately has been on the object of insults. A few days ago Afia Schwarzenegger launched a serious attack on the reverend man.

She dragged him to the muds, calling him a gay coupled with heaps of insults in a video sighted on social media.

Adding her voice, Nana Agradaa whiles speaking on TV blasted Kantanka and dared him to with Afia Schwar if indeed he is that powerful as the people claim he is.