Nana Agradaa arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa must be arrested again
The Police have arrested the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church in WeijaPatricia Asiedua, aka ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members.

In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said,

PATRICIA ASIEDUA ALIAS NANA AGRADAA ARRESTED

The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation

“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation.”

Information gathered indicates the former fetish priestess has revived her “Sika Gari” scheme and has successfully swindled her first set of victims in her church.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money, hoping to have it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

