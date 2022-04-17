type here...
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa blasted for organizing a fake prophecy session

By Armani Brooklyn
Former Ghanaian slay queen fetish priestess turned evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa has been slammed by netizens after a supposed organized prophecy session of her’s surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Nana Agradaa who now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia was prophesying into the life of one of her church members.

And during the prophecy spree, she alleged that the man has been thrown out of his house because his rent is due and he doesn’t have the financial muscles to repay.

Nana Agradaa who was seemingly touched by the man’s predicament revealed that she will give him a place to stay in the meantime because she has been instructed by the Holy Spirit to do such.

Well, a section of netizens who have come across this video have chided Nana Agradaa for joining the already fake prophets in the gospel ministry to make a name for herself.

Looking at the video, the man’s demeanour shows that he didn’t even know what was going on and was just playing along with Nana Agradaa‘s antics.

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under the video;

