Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has reacted to the impending “Fix Agradaa” demo that is scheduled to come off on 28th July 2022.

Earlier yesterday, the organizer of the forthcoming demo Rev Mrs Patience Mensah aka Mama Yasha and some victims of Nana Agradaa’s sika gari stormed the police headquarters in Accra to inform the security service of their agenda.

Rev Mrs Patience Mensah also revealed in the course of the interview that the demo is also aimed at taming Nana Agradaa because she has now become a nuisance on the internet.

For some time now, Nana Agradaa has turned into a castigator on her social media pages – She hosts live sessions on Facebook just to insult, attack and pelt lies on her enemies.

These are some of the many reasons behind the anticipated demo which has now turned into a headache for Nana Agradaa.

Speaking in another Facebook live, Nana Agradaa bragged that she’s not afraid of the police or the organizers of the smear demonstration.

She further threatened that these set of people only want to provoke and see the worse side of her and she’s more than ready to face them boot for boot.

According to Nana Agradaa, she won’t give an audience to these people because she’s aware it’s the work of the devil to waste her time and resources.

Nana Agradaa additionally assured her fans and loved ones that she’s safe and hasn’t been arrested as speculated in the media.

This isn’t the first time Nana Agradaa has dealt with a worrying situation like this, she once locked horns with Rev Owusu Bempah which attracted the attention of the police.

She will sail through the storm as usual because she has even disclosed that she’s well prepared for all her attackers.