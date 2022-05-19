type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa busted for charging her church members 300 cedis each (Video)
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa busted for charging her church members 300 cedis each (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa blasted for organizing a fake prophecy session
- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian female con artist, Nana Agradaa has stepped up her game once again citing a hilarious video that is currently trending on the internet.

The fetish priestess who claims to be a new born again Christian has been fired from Ghanaiana for trying to extort money from her gullible church members.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa exposed after quoting a non-existent Bible verse on radio

In this trending video, Nana Agradaa told her congregation that they have to purchase membership forms in order to be considered valid church members.

According to her, buying the 300 cedis form is a must for each of her church members because that is the only way to be deemed as a true Christian.

Alot of sensible and discerning Ghanaians who have come across this video have called out Nana Agradaa for trying to milk her church members with this new fraud scheme.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa caught performing rituals on her church members (Video)

According to them, her new antics are no different from her infamous sika gari scam.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Fobi6 – Ah to become a church member too one has to pay moni???? Boi

@impellah – Ad3n membership card in churches edru 100gh anaa

@Paulinatadana – Azatana promax

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News