type here...
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa cried in prison and the helicopter crashed, release her or more people will die- man of God says

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Apostle Kofi Amponsah has reacted to the Obuasi helicopter crash.

Speaking in an interview on Ezra FM, the man of God asked for the release of Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac.

The man of God claims that Nana Agradaa despite being in prison cried to God, and the outcome of her cries has started being seen.

The man of God noted that it was as a result of Nana Agradaa’s tears that the Obuasi helicopter crash occurred.

He warned that the leaders of Ghana should free Nana Agradaa as soon as possible, else, more of such are likely to happen.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

They are gone, wicked young men- Dr. Bawumia’s fans react to Obuasi plane crash

GAF helicopter involving Minister for Defence reportedly crashes- more details

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
23 C
Accra

Also Read

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways