Nana Agradaa cried in prison and the helicopter crashed, release her or more people will die- man of God says

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Apostle Kofi Amponsah has reacted to the Obuasi helicopter crash.

Speaking in an interview on Ezra FM, the man of God asked for the release of Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac.

The man of God claims that Nana Agradaa despite being in prison cried to God, and the outcome of her cries has started being seen.

The man of God noted that it was as a result of Nana Agradaa’s tears that the Obuasi helicopter crash occurred.

He warned that the leaders of Ghana should free Nana Agradaa as soon as possible, else, more of such are likely to happen.