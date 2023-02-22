- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has been in the news lately over comments she passed while taking a bite of the news of the death of Christian Atsu.

Speaking to her congregation last Sunday, Nana Agradaa claimed that Christian Atsu is responsible for his own death because he failed to worship God in truth and in spirit.

According to Nana Agradaa, if Atsu had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

The fast-trending video has angered many Ghanaians who are in a state of mourning the late football star and philanthropist.

Nana Agradaa went on to say that it’s very usual for footballers to go for fetish, black magic and other sources of power to protect themselves. There if Atsu really had God, he would have saved him.

She ended her submissions by categorically stating that she’s not afraid of the attacks from Ghanaians who will come at her for stating the obvious truth.

Social media users who have come across this insensitive video have called on God to call Nana Agradaa to glory so that she will know how it feels.

TikToker Maa Linda has launched a heavy attack on Nana Agradaa over her comments on Atus’s death.

While reacting to the story, the socialite expressed her disappointment in the Televangelist for such denigrating remarks on Live TV while addressing her congregation.

According to her, Agradaa speaks as if she is under the influence of weed and alcohol.

Maa Linda took a swipe at her and said that the ‘juju’ Agradaa claims Atsu went for is the same she (Mama Pat) went for to use her daughter for rituals.

This comes on the back of widespread allegations years ago by a Pastor that the former fetish priestess belongs to a secret society.

As firmly alleged by the pastor, Nana Agradaa used her own daughter for sacrifice to elevate her church into a different and powerful dimension.

On the authority of the pastor, Nana Agradaa has a hand in the mysterious death of her daughter.

Nana Agradaa who went viral last Sunday with her wild allegations against Christian Atsu for supposedly using ‘juju’ to champion his success has made a sharp U-turn after coming under severe criticisms from Ghanaians.

Obviously, Nana Agradaa can’t take the heat anymore hence the need to apologize.

As claimed by Nana Agradaa, it was her Junior Pastor named Sofo Gyemeso who edited the video to disgrace her because she never said that.

She also apologized to Christian Atsu’s family because her words were taken out of context and edited to suit her enemies’ agenda.