Vengeful Nana Agradaa has started a new beef with Bishop Ajagurajah who is also a known vociferous and unforgiving person.

Following Nana Agradaa’s controversial statement that Christian Atsu’s death was caused by his ardent love for juju.

Almost all Ghanaians including Bishop Ajagurajah aggressively descended on the former fetish priest to fire and attack her.

Speaking in a live video, Bishop Ajagurajah described Nana Agradaa as an attention seeker who doesn’t mind telling heavy lies about innocent people (Christian Atsu) just to trend.

The founder and Ajagurajah movement admonished Nana Agradaa and urged her to do better because chasing clout with the demise of a good person is very diabolical.

Nana Agradaa who doesn’t spare people who cross her line has shared a new video of herself on social media seriously insulting Bishop Ajagurajah.

As fumed by the founder and general overseer of Heaven’s Way Chapel, a thief and promiscuous man like Ajagurjah should be the last person to criticize her.

As alleged by Nana Agradaa, Bishop AjagurajAH has slept and dumped hundreds of women after getting hold of their properties.

She later described her as a notorious occultic man who has veiled his evil deed with the Bible.

