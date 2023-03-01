Nana Agradaa disgraces man as she boldly sacks him from her church

We just stepped into the first quarter of the year, albeit it’s safe to say that Nana Agradaa is 2023’s most controversial and most talked-about internet personality yet.

The former fetish priestess, now called Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, has been trending in the past weeks for all the wrong reasons due to her questionable activities on social media.

Despite the backlashes that have come at her, Agradaa has turned a blind eye and deaf ears to her critics without any indication of changing from her contentious ways.

She has yet again been captured in a viral video ushering a man out of her church and asking him never to return again.

The full-length clip cuts to the Heaven Way Church’s founder approaching the man and asking him to stand up. As he got up, the preacher surprisingly hit him with the exit notice in the footage that has since caused a stir on social media.

Recently, videos of Agradaa making silly comments, insulting people, and ill-treating members of her church have become subjects of discussion on many platforms.

Many people have challenged her claim of being a converted Christian and an ordained preacher because they view her conduct as demeaning to the Christian religion.

Below are some comments that have greeted the video

Nana Kwaku Asamoah Boateng said: No one is dragging anybody to go to her church. There’s freedom of worship in Ghana, and everybody has the right to attend any church of this/her choice. You talk too much like you are the only wise person left in Ghana. Masa di wo ho nk)m) kakra na wo nso nk)m) w) wo ho. Attention seeker.

Paul Adafia posted: Those who go there are not followers of Christ. They know what they’re looking for or are getting there.

Margaret Afumwaa Sefa added: My dear, some church members pay them so they can attend church