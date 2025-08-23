type here...
Nana Agradaa doesn’t qualify for the presidential amnesty- CSP Abdul Latif

By Mzta Churchill
Nana Agradaa

CSP Abdul Latif of the Ghana Prisons Service has refuted claims that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa better known on screen as Evangelist Tupac was among the numerous prisoners president Mahama granted amnesty.

Following the list that came out claiming that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, had granted 998 prisoners amnesty, many Ghanaians concluded that Nana Agradaa is now a “free bird.”

However, speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, CSP Abdul Latif stated emphatically that Nana Agradaa was not part of the 998 prisoners the president granted amnesty.

The officer disclosed that, the list was made and submitted a long time ago, even before Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

He added however that, even if Nana Agradaa was in prison at the time the list was made, she still wouldn’t have become a part, stating that she does not meet the criteria.

“First of all, we did not forget Nana Agradaa, and then again, Nana Agradaa is not part of the prisoners the president granted amnesty. The time Nana Agradaa came to the prison, the amnesty list had been done and submitted a long time ago”, he said.

He added that “secondly, if you check the criteria that were put out there, you would realize that even if Nana Agradaa was around, she did not meet the criteria”.

