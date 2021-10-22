- Advertisement -

Former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has kotowed to the demands of Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, to take down her photo from a poster of an upcoming Christian event.

The event which is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2021, dubbed “Thanksgiving Service” has artistes including Brother Sammy, Joyce Blessing, Selina Boateng, Anita Afriyie, Patience Nyarko, Jack Alolome and others billed to perform.

But shortly after the flyer surfaced online, Joyce Blessing took to social media to call out Nana Agradaa for putting her face on the artwork without prior notice.

According to Joyce, she’s not aware of the said event, neither has she nor her team been involved in any official engagement with Nana Agradaa.

She subsequently warned Nana Agradaa to remove her picture from the poster and consequently drop her name from the lineup of artists billed to perform at the event.

She stressed that she’s not friends with Nana Agradaa and does not want to have anything to do with the repented priestess.

Joyce’s anger stems from the fact that Nana Agradaa once took her to the cleaners and berated her over her failed marriage to Dave Joy.

In response to Joyce Blessing’s demands, Nana Agradaa has shared a new poster with all the previous Gospel musicians who are billed to perform with the exception of Joyce Blessing’s photo.

This time, new faces have been added to the bill. They include Gospel minister Kwaku Gyasi, Cecilia Marfo, Bernice Ansah, IK Aning and many others.

See the new poster below.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has heavily exposed Joyce Blessing over her claims that she was not contacted yet billed for the event.