News

Nana Agradaa finally destroys & set her ‘Sika Gari’ gods in her shrine ablaze

By Mr. Tabernacle
It is over, no more ‘Sika Gari’. Nana Agradaa has finally taken the bold step as she has destroyed and burned to ashes her ‘Sika Gari’ gods.

In a video obtained, the determined convert, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng led the team which brought out the gods to the open and set them ablaze in the full glare of the media and other spectators.

The destruction of Nana Agradaa’s gods was done at Sowotuom. She was sighted in the video wearing an all-white long dress with a Holy Bible in her arms looking at events as it occurs.

Watch the video below;

Nana Agradaa’s readiness to serve God today has been confirmed. She has kept her promise to destroy her gods.

Source:GHPAGE

