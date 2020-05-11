Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

- Advertisement -

Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to the several warnings to her by Assin Central’s Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

Recall the controversial member of parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong vowed to expose popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa if she dares him.

Kennedy Agyapong in his submission, sent a strong warning to the fetish priestess to stay out of his business.

The member of parliament also described her as a fake fetish priestess who scams people and rips them off their hard-earned money.

Well, its being weeks since Hon. Kennedy Agyapong laid these allegations on the priestess who has now come out to react to the allegation.

According to the Priestess, she has a lot of respect for the MP and also applauds him for the kind of information he brings out and how he handles information.

On the matter of frauding people, she stated that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong only listens to people whose aim is to bring others like herself down.

She explained that people just edited an audio and added her voice to it just to make it look like she is having issues with honourable member.

She added that people should desist from spreading false rumours about them just to make the Hon. member attack them.