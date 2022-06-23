- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa is currently the happiest person in the world at the moment.

It can be recalled that about a month ago, Nana Agradaa took to the internet to cry her eyes out after he husband refused to work with her.

As alleged by Nana Agradaa in one of her Facebook live sessions, her own spiritual father, Sofo Kyere was the dark angel who wants to destroy her marriage.

She additionally threatened to chase her husband out of her church with a sharp cutlass if he fails to help her build her ministry in these struggling times and waits until it blossoms.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa’s husband has listened to her plea and finally returned home to their matrimonial home to help her build her ministry.

As revealed by Evangelist Mama Pat in a video at our disposal, her handsome husband is currently with her at home.

She also thanked the Heavens for listening to her because her enemies would have had the last laugh if her marriage eventually went south.

In this video, Nana Agrdaa also applauded her husband for knacking her very well the day he returned home and she keeps having flashbacks of the aggressive bedroom encounter.

Nana Agradaa mocked Joyce Blessing once again on the note that she refused to listen to her advice reason her marriage to Dave Joy has collapsed.

Nana Agradaa truly loves her husband to the moon and back and there’s no way she would allow any third party to destroy their affair.