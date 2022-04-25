- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro formerly known as Nana Agradaa has finally opened up on why she was arrested in April last year.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the former fetish priestess disclosed what led to her arrest.

Evangelist Mama Pat refuted allegations that she was arrested for involving herself in any fraudulent activity.

According to Nana Agradaa, she was arrested because she failed to pay the license required to operate a television station.

The self-acclaimed woman of God indicated that out of the 49 defaulters, she was the only one arrested and arraigned before the court.

She added that it was during her time in police custody that she had a change of mind and decided to repent.

ALSO READ: Nana Agradaa finally arrested with her 2 TV stations shut down

Watch the video below;

In April 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the Police and National Security Intelligence Operative, in collaboration with the National Communications Authourity.

Her two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV were closed down after several complains were lodged about her fraudulent activity and operating without a license.

The former fetish priestess used her TV platform to operate a money doubling scheme known as ‘Sika Gari’.

She was later granted a 500,000 cedis and self-recognizance bail after she was arraigned before the court.