type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa flaunts the interior of her gold-nkoaa office and living room
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa flaunts the interior of her gold-nkoaa office and living room

As she praises Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa flaunts the interior of her gold-nkoaa office and living room
Nana Agradaa flaunts the interior of her gold-nkoaa office and living room
- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has reacted to the trolls from critics who have been mocking her for some days now after Jackie Appiah’s mighty mansion went viral.

After the exclusive video of the magnificent interior and exterior of Jackie Appiah’s Trassaco mansion landed on the internet, a lot of social media users resorted to making a mockery of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Nana Agradaa because they are the celebrities fond of showing off their assets.

READ ALSO: I’ve begged Nana Agradaa to stop attacking Joyce Blessing – Piesie Esther

Both Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have replied to the ill words of their haters on the internet.

Tracey Boakye for instance shared a professional video coverage of her house yesterday and also bragged that she has done very well for herself because at just 3 years old, she has achieved more than a lot for herself.

Nana Agradaa has also dropped a video to show off her gold-nkoaa interior to show her attackers that she’s living very big.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye drops a professional coverage of her house

In this video, the now evangelist of God boasted that the gold-plated furniture in her living room and office alone cost more than 1.5 billion old Ghana cedis which is GHC 150,000.

Nana Agradaa additionally praised both Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah for belonging to the “Big girls squad” because they have the same set of her expensive furniture.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah subtly responds to critics on her case to disclose her source of wealth

Subscribe to watch new videos

Some Ghanaians have opined that both Nana Agradaa and Tracey Boakye lack taste because no classy person will decorate his/her room in such a colourful manner.

Others have also suggested that critics can’t tell rich people who to decorate their rooms therefore Nana Agradaa and Tracey Boakye should be left alone.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 30, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    77 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News