Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has reacted to the trolls from critics who have been mocking her for some days now after Jackie Appiah’s mighty mansion went viral.

After the exclusive video of the magnificent interior and exterior of Jackie Appiah’s Trassaco mansion landed on the internet, a lot of social media users resorted to making a mockery of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Nana Agradaa because they are the celebrities fond of showing off their assets.

Both Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have replied to the ill words of their haters on the internet.

Tracey Boakye for instance shared a professional video coverage of her house yesterday and also bragged that she has done very well for herself because at just 3 years old, she has achieved more than a lot for herself.

Nana Agradaa has also dropped a video to show off her gold-nkoaa interior to show her attackers that she’s living very big.

In this video, the now evangelist of God boasted that the gold-plated furniture in her living room and office alone cost more than 1.5 billion old Ghana cedis which is GHC 150,000.

Nana Agradaa additionally praised both Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah for belonging to the “Big girls squad” because they have the same set of her expensive furniture.

Some Ghanaians have opined that both Nana Agradaa and Tracey Boakye lack taste because no classy person will decorate his/her room in such a colourful manner.

Others have also suggested that critics can’t tell rich people who to decorate their rooms therefore Nana Agradaa and Tracey Boakye should be left alone.