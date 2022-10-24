type here...
News

By Albert
Nana Agradaa granted GH¢150K bail after spending weeks in cells
Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa, a self-described evangelist, has been granted GH150,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with landed property.

Her passport must be left at the court register, according to the instruction.

The lawsuit will now be heard on November 15, 2022.

This case is distinct from the one she has before Accra’s Circuit Court 10.

For allegedly defrauding followers of her Heaven Way Church in Weija, the former traditional priestess turned evangelist was detained.

