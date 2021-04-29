Nana Agradaa has not repented – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Nana Agradaa & Nicholas Omane Acheampong doubts Nana Agradaa’s claims of repenting to now do God’s work.

According to the singer, the self-styled Fetish Priestess turned Evangelist has not indeed repented.

He opines it kinda weird for one to just wake up and transform from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

Omane says before one truly converts to Christendom, he/she must have gone through an apprenticeship, –a practice Nana Agradaa failed to go through-.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie reiterated he doubts the woman has repented.

“No one wakes up and transforms from a fetish priest to an evangelist. You need to go through an apprenticeship.

You don’t just wake up to become a woman of God. I can say on authority that Agradaa has not repented. Who is her godfather?” Nicholas inquired.

Nana Agradaa days ago held a presser announce her conversion from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

At the conference she detailed how she got saved by Christ whiles behind bars.

She stated that, she now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng and not Nana Agradaa.