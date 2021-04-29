type here...
Nana Agradaa has not repented – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Gospel musician, Nana Agradaa & Nicholas Omane Acheampong doubts Nana Agradaa’s claims of repenting to now do God’s work.

According to the singer, the self-styled Fetish Priestess turned Evangelist has not indeed repented.

He opines it kinda weird for one to just wake up and transform from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

Omane says before one truly converts to Christendom, he/she must have gone through an apprenticeship, –a practice Nana Agradaa failed to go through-.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie reiterated he doubts the woman has repented.

“No one wakes up and transforms from a fetish priest to an evangelist. You need to go through an apprenticeship.

You don’t just wake up to become a woman of God. I can say on authority that Agradaa has not repented. Who is her godfather?” Nicholas inquired.

Nana Agradaa days ago held a presser announce her conversion from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

At the conference she detailed how she got saved by Christ whiles behind bars.

READ ALSO: I’m an evangelist-Nana Agradaa speaks after arrest (Video)

She stated that, she now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng and not Nana Agradaa.

