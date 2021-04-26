Nana Agradaa heavily insults Rev. Bempah, Obofour in a leaked audio

- Advertisement -

GhPage has obtained an audio recording of Nana Agradaa insulting and blasting Rev. Isaac Bempah and Rev ‘Innocent’. In the audio, the popular fetish priestess sounded angry.

According to her, these men of God instead of pledging their support to her amid her case with Osofo Appiah aka Biblical rather did the opposite.

Remember on November 3, 2020, Osofo Appiah was arrested by the Darkuman Police after he was publicly humiliated by boys of Nana Agradaa in the streets of Accra following a hot chase.

This assault and arrest follow his (Osofo Appiah) recent brouhaha between Nana Agradaa concerning an amount of GH¢10,000 belonging to Nana Agradaa but taken by Biblical.

Ghpage gathered the money was given to Appiah to be given to Kwaku Annan of Net2 TV but after he (Kwaku Annan) rejected the money, Biblical refused to return it, on top mocked her.

Nana Agradaa in the leaked audio explains, Rev. Bempah and Obofour went ahead to bail Osofo Appiah, a move she says got her pissed off. Irked by that she played smart on the issue.

Listen to Nana Agradaa very wild giving a blow-to-blow account in the audio