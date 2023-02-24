- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed woman of God, Evangelist Mama Pat has replied gospel musician Diana Asamoah over her comment about the late Christian Atsu.

Mama Pat, in a video, hurled insults at the gospel musician for saying she (Mama Pat) was supposed to die instead of Atsu.

The former fetish priestess used unprintable words on Diana Asamoah and also ridiculed her inability to find a husband to settle down with.

Mama Pat described Diana Asamoah as a ‘Slay queen’ and a ‘prostitute’ who is jealous of God’s upon her life.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry further stated that this feud Diana Asamoah has started is for life and she is not ending it anytime soon.

Watch the video below;

Few days ago, Mama Pat also known as Nana Agradaa, while addressing her congregation stated that Christian Atsu is responsible for his own death because he failed to worship God in truth and in spirit.

She stated that if the late footballer had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

She ended her submissions by categorically stating that she’s not afraid of the attacks from Ghanaians who will come at her for stating the obvious truth.

However, Diana Asamoah slammed her for making such insensitive comments at a time that the entire nation is in a state of mourning.

Diana Asamoah stated that Nana Agradaa is a fraudster who doesn’t have the moral right to criticize anyone and that she should have died in place of Christian Atsu.