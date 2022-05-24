- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been captured in a new footage hurling insults at an editor for uploading an unedited video of her sermon on social media that stoked backlash from Ghanaians.

About a week ago, the former fetish priestess now turned into a Christian was seen in a trending video asking her congregants to pay GHC300 to acquire membership cards to become valid members of her Ministry.

According to her, the possession of the card confirmed one’s commitment and would also serve as a ticket for individuals to secure aid from the church.

This raised concerns among Ghanaians who slammed Nana Agradaa, a notorious money-doubling scammer, for trying to extort money from her gullible church members.

In response, the self-acclaimed Evangelist justified her actions in a video saying she owns the church and has every right to take any decision she desires.

“It is my church and I can decide what to do with it, I don’t give a damn about what anyone says… “I don’t mind if only 10 people register as church members. My ministry is an expensive one which is why I charge and I will soon increase it to 500 cedis,” she said in a selfie video.

In the new video obtained by GHPage, she appeared peeved over the fact that her address to her congregation over the payment of GHC300 for a membership card was made public.

Expressing her fury and disappointment at the video editor, Agradeezy grievously insulted him for not cutting out portions of the full sermon before uploading it online.

“If not for the fact we have a foolish video editor, should that small portion of my announcement be published on social media?” she asked the congregation, to which they responded “Nooooo”.

Knowing how some Ghanaians are wild aware of her past, Nana Agradaa, now called Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, seems to be on the verge of hiding her extortion tactics to attract unsuspecting victims.

Already, her claims of being a pastor have been disputed and deemed as another mechanism to scam Ghanaians through the corridors of the church.