Nana Agradaa involved in a ghastly accident

Confirmed news received by Ghpage indicates Fetish priestess-turned-preacher Evangelist Mama Pat popular as Nana Agradaa has been involved in an accident.

According to reports from the scene, Nana Agradaa and her entourage were involved in an accident on Kumasi road.

Videos obtained from the accident scene shows the Televangelist and her entourage by the roadside waiting for the police to come to the scene.

Nana Agradaa and her entourage who were on board a grey SUVescaped unhurt when the car was pushed into a ditch.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest on Nana Agradaa’s accident. Keep it locked here.