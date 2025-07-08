Nana Agradaa is nowhere to be found at Nsawam prison- close source reveals

A close source has made it known to all that Nana Agradaa born Patricia Asiedu is nowhere to be found in the Nsawam prison.

Speaking in a viral video, the CEO of Crime Check questioned the whereabouts of the recently sentenced Nana Agradaa.

The man who is known for going to prisons to talk with prisoners said that Nana Agradaa is nowhere to be found at the Nsawam prison.

According to him, after Nana Agradaa was sentenced, he went to the Nsawam prisons and surprisingly, he couldn’t find the woman of God.